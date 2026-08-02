'Crazy but worth it': Traveller goes swimming between tectonic plates, says 'lips went numb'

Who knew swimming between tectonic plates was even a thing. Wait, what?

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In a recently viral video, a female traveller is seen trying something as unique as scuba diving. Sounds simple, right? But here’s the twist, she’s actually doing so between tectonic plates.

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Taking to the internet, Vera Arbatskaya shared her experience and called it an “absolutely crazy decision” yet a “great one”.

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As per the video, the water was extremely cold, to the point that her “lips went numb”. The vlogger also advised people with “anxiety or history of panic attacks or claustrophobia” to only try the activity under proper guidance.

However, despite all the cautions, Arbatskaya called the view “breathtaking”.

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The Tribune could not confirm the details or the authenticity of the post

Most people called it a "unique" experience, while a few questioned the “safety” of the activity.

For those not aware, tectonic plates are huge slabs of “solid rock making up Earth's outer layer”. Tectonic plates are constantly moving; however, the movement is much slower than how one would imagine a “moving rock”. The said movement is also the primary reason for natural disasters like earthquakes and more.

“It was an absolutely crazy decision! But a great one! Lips were numb for a good hour after, but the view was breathtaking (by all means!). P.s. a piece of advice: if you know you have anxiety/history of panic attacks or claustrophobia, and you never tried dry suits on before in your life, kindly ask your guide to help you gear up on a platform right before dipping into the water,” the post read.

The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘verarbatskaya’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Arbatskaya | Active Traveler (@verarbatskaya)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Most avoidable thing on this earth.” Another reacted: “I don’t know what to say. The water sure looks crystal clear but why are we swimming between tectonic plates?”

A third commented, “Im scared of this music not the ocean.”

“Not as brave as those people who went and applied to go dive to the Titanic in a tin can. Still, nice,” added a fourth.

“Imagine an earthquake happened at the exact spot, how are you even gonna survive that,” added another.