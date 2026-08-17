Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez secretly marry in intimate living-room wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have turned one of the world’s most anticipated celebrity weddings into an intimate family affair. The football superstar and Rodríguez married on August 11, 2026, in a private civil ceremony at their summer home in Cascais, Portugal, marking exactly 10 years since they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid, reports Reuters.

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The couple revealed the private wedding details in an exclusive interview with Vogue, published August 16. Rather than choosing a lavish venue or inviting a long list of celebrities, Ronaldo and Rodríguez exchanged vows in their living room, surrounded by their five children. Vogue reported that the couple have more than 750 million Instagram followers combined, making their decision to keep the ceremony private particularly striking.

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Rodríguez explained that her idea of the perfect wedding had changed dramatically. “I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home,” she told Vogue. She added that luxury is already part of their everyday lives, making privacy and family time more meaningful.

The choice of date also carried deep significance. Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in August 2016 when Ronaldo visited the Gucci store on Madrid’s Calle Serrano with his son Cristiano Jr. Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant and was covering a shift for a colleague. She described the unexpected encounter as “destiny.”

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The couple also incorporated their connection to Gucci into their wedding fashion. Rodríguez wore a white Gucci silk-faille skirt suit with satin shoes featuring the brand’s signature horsebit detail, while Ronaldo chose a custom light-beige Gucci suit and matching loafers. Their children wore coordinated outfits.

Even an intimate wedding came with extraordinary luxury. Rodríguez planned to wear a Chopard Garden of Kalahari necklace featuring a D-flawless 50-carat brilliant-cut diamond, according to Vogue. The couple’s Cascais home also has a symbolic connection to Ronaldo’s famous number seven: they took possession of it in July, and Vogue noted that construction had taken seven years.

Ronaldo, 41, also used the Vogue interview to reflect on his football future, saying that 2026 may be his final year in professional football after 25 years in the sport. He said he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy” before focusing more on family, travel and padel, reports Herald Sun.

For now, the couple’s low-key wedding appears to have delivered exactly what Rodríguez wanted: a meaningful memory centered on family rather than spectacle. A larger celebration with friends and relatives may still come later, but their first wedding day was deliberately and unusually for the couple, private.