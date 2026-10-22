Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s promotional visit to the Attari-Wagah border took an unexpected turn when Pakistani music was reportedly played over loudspeakers from the other side during an event for their upcoming film Udta Teer.

The actors visited the border in Amritsar on Tuesday to attend the Beating Retreat ceremony, where they interacted with the crowd and joined patriotic chants.

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Udta Teer, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is set to release in theatres on October 23. The spy comedy follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

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The music reportedly included Atif Aslam’s rendition of Taj-e-Dar-e-Haram. The song became loud enough to drown out the actors’ voices during the promotional interaction.

The video has since circulated on social media, with several users discussing the timing of the Pakistani music during the promotional event.