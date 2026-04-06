Crows, beware: Beyoncé spotted 'guarding crops' in Bali?

It’s not everyday that you see a Beyoncé-inspired ‘scarecrow’ being used to keep crows at bay in a field.

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Yes, you read that right.

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A video, that has been widely shared across platforms and posted by @Pubity on Instagram, shows the pop icon lookalike standing in the middle of a farmland in Bali.

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The caption read, “Farmers in Bali have taken crop protection to a creative new level by placing a life-size cutout of Beyoncé in their fields to keep birds away. The black-and-white figure stands tall among the crops, turning a traditional scarecrow into something unexpectedly eye-catching.”

In the viral clip, a large cutout of the singer can be seen in the middle of a farm, while farmers continue with their usual work in the background.

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The video has clearly left social media users in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Netizens react:

A user reacted, “I feel like the crows may gather for a show.” Another commented, “I imagine it has Bluetooth speakers with the drop from ‘Crazy in Love.’” A third wrote, “They probably thank her on their way out.”