Crows, beware: Beyoncé spotted 'guarding crops' in Bali?
'I feel like the crows may gather for a show,' an Instagram user joked
It’s not everyday that you see a Beyoncé-inspired ‘scarecrow’ being used to keep crows at bay in a field.
Yes, you read that right.
A video, that has been widely shared across platforms and posted by @Pubity on Instagram, shows the pop icon lookalike standing in the middle of a farmland in Bali.
The caption read, “Farmers in Bali have taken crop protection to a creative new level by placing a life-size cutout of Beyoncé in their fields to keep birds away. The black-and-white figure stands tall among the crops, turning a traditional scarecrow into something unexpectedly eye-catching.”
In the viral clip, a large cutout of the singer can be seen in the middle of a farm, while farmers continue with their usual work in the background.
The video has clearly left social media users in splits.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens react:
A user reacted, “I feel like the crows may gather for a show.” Another commented, “I imagine it has Bluetooth speakers with the drop from ‘Crazy in Love.’” A third wrote, “They probably thank her on their way out.”