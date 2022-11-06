Cute pregnancy revelation by woman leaves husband go down on knees crying, see heart-melting video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

The biggest joy of the wedlock gets witnessed when partners get to know they would be parents soon. Usually, female partner is the first one to sense the pregnancy as she feels hormonal fluctuations and other bodily changes within. There is no dearth of heart-warming videos on social media where women announce the arrival of new member to their partners in peculiar or rather cryptic styles. One such video has been making the rounds on social media where a woman’s surprise about baby’s arrival made her husband burst into tears of delight.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀. “We lost it when dad fell to his knees 🥺 congrats on your little pumpkin” the caption reads.

The video opens with a text insert, "He thinks we are taking photos to post for well wishes for our IVF Cycle Beta Day!" The couple then poses to get clicked. As the video proceeds, the woman points out towards a pumpkin asking her husband to pick it up. As husband holds pumpkin in his hands, the excited woman insinuates the news of her being pregnant with his baby by flaunting a small dress meant for babies.

Since being shared, the video has surpassed over 2.8 lakh views. Netizens are showing the comment section with their best wishes.