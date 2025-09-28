DT
Daddy's little princess! IndiGo pilot introduces 18-month-old daughter on flight

Captain Walker said, "On board I have my wife and daughter — who is just 18 months old. It's the first time they're travelling with me"

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:27 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
A heartwarming video of an IndiGo pilot introducing his 18-month-old daughter as his "princess passenger" on a flight has gone viral on social media. Captain Walker shared the adorable moment on Instagram, where he can be seen making an in-flight announcement before takeoff.

During the announcement, Captain Walker said, "Ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon. I hope you all have settled down, I will take a minute of yours."

He then added that this flight is special because his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Rubani, are travelling with him for the first time.

As he waved at the toddler, passengers cheered and clapped.

The video has touched thousands online, with many calling it a "beautiful memory."

“Amazing. Daughters are special,” a user commented.

Another reacted, “This is a man. Proud to be with his family socially,” while a third individual wrote, “Manifesting a future like this.”

Captain Walker captioned the video "Flew with the cutest passenger ever," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

