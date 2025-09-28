A heartwarming video of an IndiGo pilot introducing his 18-month-old daughter as his "princess passenger" on a flight has gone viral on social media. Captain Walker shared the adorable moment on Instagram, where he can be seen making an in-flight announcement before takeoff.

Advertisement

During the announcement, Captain Walker said, "Ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon. I hope you all have settled down, I will take a minute of yours."

He then added that this flight is special because his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Rubani, are travelling with him for the first time.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CaptainWalker (@captainwalker__)

As he waved at the toddler, passengers cheered and clapped.

Advertisement

The video has touched thousands online, with many calling it a "beautiful memory."

“Amazing. Daughters are special,” a user commented.

Another reacted, “This is a man. Proud to be with his family socially,” while a third individual wrote, “Manifesting a future like this.”

Captain Walker captioned the video "Flew with the cutest passenger ever," accompanied by a red heart emoji.