Dad's got moves! Watch this man's slow-mo dance performance on 'Bezubaan Phir Se' at daughter's sangeet

The video, shared by @wonderzwork on Instagram, has garnered 4.3 million views

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:09 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
wonderzwork/Instagram
A heartwarming video of a father's energetic performance at his daughter's sangeet has taken the Internet by storm, spreading joy and happiness everywhere! The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the proud dad grooving to the popular song Bezubaan Phir Se from the film ABCD 2, and it's clear he's living his best life.

With effortless slow-motion moves, the dad brings the house down with his infectious energy.

The video, shared by @wonderzwork on Instagram, has garnered 4.3 million views.

"Mene papa ko dikhaya, bole AI hai," wrote one user, suggesting the dance looked unreal. Another user commented, "This reminds me that there are so many people in our country who have sacrificed their dreams for their family. He can only dance like that if it was his passion in his youth. Mind blown."

"You danced so good, sir! The slide glass move is underrated I have never seen anyone do a 360 move on it. Superbly done," said another admirer.

