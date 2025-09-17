A viral video of a young girl dancing to Neha Bhasin's catchy track "Jutti Meri" has melted hearts across the Internet.

Shared by her dance teacher and choreographer Dev Chetri on Instagram, the clip showcases the little girl's impressive moves and infectious joy, racking up 1 million views.

In the video, the young dancer performs in a classroom, lost in the music with spot-on steps and adorable expressions.

Chetri aptly captioned the video: "Played a song in class & she danced like no one’s watching. Her confidence + cute expressions = pure magic". Her playful face steals the show as she grooves oblivious to her surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Chetri (@devchetri_)

The comment section is flooded with love and praise for this tiny star, with netizens clearly smitten by her charm and talent.

“That was so cute when she is enjoying the beats more than the song,” a comment read.

Another individual wrote, “The Way Everyone Is Clapping,” while a third reacted, “I hope her parents support her.”