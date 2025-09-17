DT
PT
Home / Trending / Dance like no one's watching! Girl grooves to 'Jutti Meri' in classroom, wows internet

Dance like no one's watching! Girl grooves to ‘Jutti Meri’ in classroom, wows internet

The Instagram video, shared by her dance teacher, has racked up 1 million views
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:58 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
devchetri_/Instagram
A viral video of a young girl dancing to Neha Bhasin's catchy track "Jutti Meri" has melted hearts across the Internet.

Shared by her dance teacher and choreographer Dev Chetri on Instagram, the clip showcases the little girl's impressive moves and infectious joy, racking up 1 million views.

devchetri_/Instagram

In the video, the young dancer performs in a classroom, lost in the music with spot-on steps and adorable expressions.

Chetri aptly captioned the video: "Played a song in class & she danced like no one’s watching. Her confidence + cute expressions = pure magic". Her playful face steals the show as she grooves oblivious to her surroundings.

The comment section is flooded with love and praise for this tiny star, with netizens clearly smitten by her charm and talent.

“That was so cute when she is enjoying the beats more than the song,” a comment read.

Another individual wrote, “The Way Everyone Is Clapping,” while a third reacted, “I hope her parents support her.”

