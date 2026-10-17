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Home / Trending / ‘Dandiya over, dresses returned?’: Delivery agent posts video showing multiple parcel pickups

‘Dandiya over, dresses returned?’: Delivery agent posts video showing multiple parcel pickups

Users allege that genuine customers pay the price of this 'cheap mentality'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Screen grab from viral video on X @Nishantchant
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The festive season is often marked by shopping sprees as people pick out new outfits, jewellery and accessories for Navratri and Dandiya celebrations. But a viral social media video has now triggered a heated discussion over whether some shoppers are taking advantage of e-commerce return policies.

The clip, shared by X user @Nishantchant, purportedly shows a massive collection of returned parcels at a residential complex. Packages bearing shipping labels and barcodes are seen piled up.

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In the video, the person recording the scene opens a large pink bag packed with parcels, while white sacks containing more packages are shifted around. Several other heaps of sealed parcels are visible.

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The footage has led to speculation online that some customers may have purchased the festive clothes and accessories for Navratri and Dandiya events, only to send them back once the celebrations ended. However, the circumstances surrounding the parcels, including the reasons for the returns, remain unverified.

The incident has sparked criticism from many social media users.

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One user expressed concern over the possible consequences, writing, “Dheere dheere 24 hr return policy ho jayegi inke chakkar mein.. genuine logon ko bhugatna padega”.

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “For these idiots, genuine customers will face issues..”

A third user criticised the alleged behaviour in stronger terms, writing, “CHEAP MENTALITY. DANDIYA KHATAM, DRESS RETURN! SHAMELESS GENERATION”.

Another X user summed up their frustration with the comment, “Indians leave no loophole unexploited”.

While the video has fuelled accusations of customers exploiting return facilities, it does not establish whether the parcels were linked to festive shopping or whether the returns were improper.

Nevertheless, the footage has reignited a broader debate over responsible online shopping and the possibility that misuse of customer-friendly policies could affect small sellers and their businesses.

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