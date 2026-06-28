'Darta kaun hai?' Haryana grandfather goes skydiving from 18,000 ft in Australia, yells 'Jai Bharat!'

A heartwarming video of an Indian man taking his grandfather from Haryana skydiving from 18,000 feet in Australia has gone viral. Seeing the elderly man's fearless attitude, enthusiasm and infectious energy, social media users couldn’t stop praising him.

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The video was shared by Ankit on Instagram, who revealed that this was not his grandfather's first skydive. He had previously jumped from 15,000 feet, but the pair decided to take it a step further with an 18,000-foot skydive in Australia.

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At the start of the clip, Ankit introduces the adventure, saying, "So bhai, abhi hum apne babaji ko lekar aaye hain skydiving karwane ke liye Australia ke andar. Pichli baar 15,000 feet se karwayi thi, abki baar 18,000 feet se karwa rahe hain." (We have brought our grandfather to go skydiving in Australia. Last time, he jumped from 15,000 feet, and this time, we're taking it up to 18,000 feet.)

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Just before boarding the aircraft, Ankit jokingly asks, "Baba darta to nahin?" (Grandpa, you're not scared, are you?). Without hesitation, his grandfather smiles and replies, "Darta kaun hai, main?" ("Who's scared? Me?"). His confident response quickly became the highlight of the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Big Mouth (@ankitranabigmouth)

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The excitement continued during the freefall, with the grandfather enthusiastically shouting, "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Haryana!", adding a patriotic and celebratory touch to the thrilling experience.

Sharing the clip online, Ankit captioned it, "Dada ji skydiving, 18,000 feet in Australia."