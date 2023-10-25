Video: Defying 'paraya dhan' tag, man celebrates daughter's divorce, brings her home with honour

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 25

By defying 'paraya dhan' label for married daughters, Prem Gupta, a resident of Jharkhand, has set an example for all fathers.

Amid divorce decision, he welcomed her back home with the same honour and respect with which she had left on her wedding day.

Prem Gupta had married off daughter Sakshi with great pomp and show. And when things did not work out for her at her in-laws, he brought her back home with the same honour with which she had left, defying the tradition where women are regarded “paraya dhan” by their family after marriage.

He replied to the alleged harassment his daughter faced in marriage by organising a much bigger celebration for her welcome.

This time, he organised a bigger baraat and celebrations for her.

The heartwarming video has been shared on social media platforms and has garnered much appreciation.

An emotional message in Gupta's Facebook post reads: "People often celebrate their daughters' weddings with great fanfare. However, when circumstances take a wrong turn or the marriage becomes untenable, it is equally important to bring your daughter back home with the respect and dignity she deserves because daughters are incredibly precious."

#Jharkhand