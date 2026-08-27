DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Delhi family allegedly refuses to pay Rs 5.74 lakh hotel bill after 10-day 'luxury' Udaipur stay

Delhi family allegedly refuses to pay Rs 5.74 lakh hotel bill after 10-day 'luxury' Udaipur stay

Police says, prima facie, the case appeared to involve an alleged fraud in which the tourist and travel agency may have acted in collusion.

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only
Advertisement

A family of four from Delhi allegedly refused to pay a Rs 5.74 lakh bill after staying for 10 days at the luxury The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

Advertisement

Anurag Yadav allegedly booked the stay through Maker Baha Travel Agency on August 12, 2026.

Advertisement

He reportedly stayed at the five-star property with his wife and two children from August 14 to 23 and used several hotel services, including lunch and dinner.

Advertisement

At checkout, the family was presented with a bill of Rs 5.74 lakh. Yadav allegedly declined to make the payment, claiming that the travel agency would settle the amount.

The travel agency, however, reportedly denied having any such payment arrangement with Yadav when the booking was made.

Advertisement

Following the dispute, Ravindra Singh, the hotel's liaison manager, filed a complaint at the Ambamata police station.

Sub-Inspector Ajayraj Singh said that, prima facie, the case appeared to involve an alleged fraud in which the tourist and travel agency may have acted in collusion.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

The case comes weeks after another alleged hotel fraud involving a 69-year-old man from Tamil Nadu. In July, police arrested Bingson John for allegedly defrauding more than 300 luxury hotels across India over nearly three decades.

Police alleged that John used different identities and posed as a foreign tourist guide, English teacher or yoga trainer to stay at five-star hotels. He would reportedly use hotel facilities for several days before leaving without paying, and was also accused of taking valuable hotel property on some occasions.

The latest Udaipur case remains under investigation, and allegations against those involved are yet to be established.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts