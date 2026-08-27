Delhi family allegedly refuses to pay Rs 5.74 lakh hotel bill after 10-day 'luxury' Udaipur stay

A family of four from Delhi allegedly refused to pay a Rs 5.74 lakh bill after staying for 10 days at the luxury The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

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Anurag Yadav allegedly booked the stay through Maker Baha Travel Agency on August 12, 2026.

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He reportedly stayed at the five-star property with his wife and two children from August 14 to 23 and used several hotel services, including lunch and dinner.

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At checkout, the family was presented with a bill of Rs 5.74 lakh. Yadav allegedly declined to make the payment, claiming that the travel agency would settle the amount.

The travel agency, however, reportedly denied having any such payment arrangement with Yadav when the booking was made.

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Following the dispute, Ravindra Singh, the hotel's liaison manager, filed a complaint at the Ambamata police station.

Sub-Inspector Ajayraj Singh said that, prima facie, the case appeared to involve an alleged fraud in which the tourist and travel agency may have acted in collusion.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

The case comes weeks after another alleged hotel fraud involving a 69-year-old man from Tamil Nadu. In July, police arrested Bingson John for allegedly defrauding more than 300 luxury hotels across India over nearly three decades.

Police alleged that John used different identities and posed as a foreign tourist guide, English teacher or yoga trainer to stay at five-star hotels. He would reportedly use hotel facilities for several days before leaving without paying, and was also accused of taking valuable hotel property on some occasions.

The latest Udaipur case remains under investigation, and allegations against those involved are yet to be established.