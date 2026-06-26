Delhi influencer 'desi baddie' in salwar kameez breaks stereotypes after seen driving red Porche

A Delhi-based content creator has taken social media by storm after a video wherein she’s driving a bright red Porsche while dressed in a traditional salwar kameez with her dupatta covering her head went viral.

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The contrast between the luxury sports car and her ethnic outfit captivated viewers, earning her the nickname ‘desi baddie.’

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The clip — which has garnered 27.5 million views so far — features Nikki Dahiya behind the wheel of the high-performance Porsche. She has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram and is well known for her passion for premium automobiles. Her social media profile regularly features videos of her driving high-end cars.

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Some users also highlighted how women can embrace modern aspirations without compromising their cultural identity or personal style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ndahiya2026

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Never judge a Book by its cover.” Another reacted, “she is exactly what she thinks she is.” A third commented, “The swag we need.”