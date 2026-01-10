Delhi Police posts Viral video on X: Reckless bike stunt ends in crash

A dramatic video shared by @DelhiPolice on X is going viral, showing how a late-night thrill for social media can turn dangerous in seconds. The clip captures a young man and woman performing risky stunts on a motorcycle, while another bike with two men rides alongside to film the act for a reel.

Moments later, the stunt goes horribly wrong. The motorcycle loses balance, overturns, and skids across the road, leading to a violent crash.

Delhi Police captioned the video with a hard-hitting line which says, “Likes temporary hai, injuries permanent.” (Likes are temporary, injuries are permanent.)

The video ends with another clear warning to not put your life at risk just for a reel.

Reacting to the post, one user quipped, “Delhi Police is also traffic police,” applauding the force for using social media to enforce road safety lessons.

The viral clip has sparked widespread discussion, with many praising Delhi Police for blending wit, realism and a strong safety message, proving once again that online fame isn’t worth a lifetime of regret.