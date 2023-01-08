Delhi's cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media

ANI
New Delhi, January 8
The capital, on Sunday, shivered in freezing cold with the mercury hitting as low as 1.9 degrees Celsius in several regions. Amid the spine-chilling weather rattling everyone to the bone, the internet has erupted with a massive wave of memes on the occasion.
As the thick fog began slowing down the speed of traffic outside, the speed of netizens posting hilarious punches on social media increased. Taking to Twitter, several users began posting jokes and funny images relating to the ongoing cold wave that has overtaken North and Central India in the past few months.
One user shared a meme titled "This is how I wanna spend winters". The image featured a woman carrying her bed, pillow and blanket to the bus station, a coffee shop and to work.
A couple of users shared memes showcasing the daily struggle for North Indians on whether to take a bath or not.
🥶🥶🥶#WINTER #sundayvibes #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/Ql2no6Eksn— Nisha Sharma (@NishaSharma2804) January 8, 2023
रोज का संघर्ष सिर्फ नार्थ वाले समझेंगे ये बात 😂😂😂#north #winters #dillikisardi #winteriscoming #delhi #funny #memes #trolls #desi #bakchodi #harami #bihar #madhyapradesh #delhi #rajasthan #udaipur #chandigarh #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/SNVvvGXyUO— Gangs Of North (@GangsOfNorth) December 11, 2018
What to do friends?? Nahau ya Nahi 😨#ColdWave #Weathercloud #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/cyobQX6vhT— देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) December 27, 2022
"It appears it is going to snow," wrote another in the caption.
#ColdWave #delhikisardi pic.twitter.com/8eK7tl0DSZ— Shivani Bohra (@shivanibohra_) December 26, 2022
"There is fog all around" wrote another user.
Delhiites right now... 🥶#DillikiSardi #ColdWave #winter pic.twitter.com/XZ0t5Md7n4— Delhi-NCR Weatherman 🌦️🥵⛈️🥶 (@SouravSaxena_17) December 27, 2022
In yet another meme, a user shared an image of 'Friends' Joey wearing layers of clothes and captioned it, "Joey being Delhiite in Winters."
Joey being #Delhite in Winters !!#ColdWave #delhiwinter #friends pic.twitter.com/GdJTgNL52H— The Anime Nation (@avneetsingh0811) December 26, 2022
Meanwhile in #Delhi— Disha Jariwala (@Disha_Jariwala) December 26, 2022
'Winter has come'#coldwave #WINTER #delhiwinters #coldweather #cold #coldwar pic.twitter.com/5GrhEjlu2j
Meanwhile, another user shared a meme of a Delhi man talking to his friend in Mumbai and telling him that he won't be able to survive.
Me in Delhi at 3°C talking to a friend in Mumbai.#delhiwinter pic.twitter.com/fglD6ye44M— That Marine Guy 🇮🇳 (@thatmarineguy21) December 26, 2022
Some users can also be seen praying for a snowfall in Delhi.
#delhiwinter— ANURAG VERMA (@ANURAG_VERMA_29) December 26, 2022
Delhities request to God rn:- pic.twitter.com/QuHUEIUG8U
Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Aya Nagar also in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius and Palam 5.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.
