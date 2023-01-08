Delhi's cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media

ANI

New Delhi, January 8

The capital, on Sunday, shivered in freezing cold with the mercury hitting as low as 1.9 degrees Celsius in several regions. Amid the spine-chilling weather rattling everyone to the bone, the internet has erupted with a massive wave of memes on the occasion.

As the thick fog began slowing down the speed of traffic outside, the speed of netizens posting hilarious punches on social media increased. Taking to Twitter, several users began posting jokes and funny images relating to the ongoing cold wave that has overtaken North and Central India in the past few months.

One user shared a meme titled "This is how I wanna spend winters". The image featured a woman carrying her bed, pillow and blanket to the bus station, a coffee shop and to work.

A couple of users shared memes showcasing the daily struggle for North Indians on whether to take a bath or not.

"It appears it is going to snow," wrote another in the caption.

"There is fog all around" wrote another user.

In yet another meme, a user shared an image of 'Friends' Joey wearing layers of clothes and captioned it, "Joey being Delhiite in Winters."

Meanwhile, another user shared a meme of a Delhi man talking to his friend in Mumbai and telling him that he won't be able to survive.

Me in Delhi at 3°C talking to a friend in Mumbai.#delhiwinter pic.twitter.com/fglD6ye44M — That Marine Guy 🇮🇳 (@thatmarineguy21) December 26, 2022

Some users can also be seen praying for a snowfall in Delhi.

Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Aya Nagar also in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius and Palam 5.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.

