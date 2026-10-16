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Home / Trending / Delhi's Jantar Mantar protests turn into video game, lets players be 'andolankari' or cops

Delhi's Jantar Mantar protests turn into video game, lets players be 'andolankari' or cops

In the protester mode, players must build a procession, evade the police and make their way towards the centre of Jantar Mantar

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:44 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The game allows players to choose between being an andolankari (protester) and a police officer. Credit: bugswriter/Instagram
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Protest, dodge, repeat! As if the protests on ground were not enough, a video game inspired by the October 10 protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has now caught the Internet’s attention.

The game allows players to take on the roles of either andolankari (protesters) or police officers, with the objective of reaching the protest site amid heavy barricading.

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The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as @bugswriter, who described the game as a fun experiment inspired by the events in Delhi.

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Explaining the idea behind the game, the creator said in Hindi, “Recently Delhi mein jo bhi ho raha hai wo itna nonsense tha ki maine socha ki ek game bana dun iske upar aur aise hee time pass ke liye maine bana bhi diya. Aur main game developer itna kuch khaas hoon bhi nahi, maine AI ka help liya aur jo bhi tha saara daal diya.” (“Whatever has been happening in Delhi lately was so ridiculous that I thought I’d make a game out of it. So, just for fun, I went ahead and made one. I’m not much of a game developer either, so I took the help of AI and put everything together.”)

In the protester mode, players must build a procession, evade the police and make their way towards the centre of Jantar Mantar.

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Aapko ismein kaafila banana hota hai aur police se bachna hota hai. Agar kaafila bada hai toh aap barricades tod sakte ho, aur Zomato ki ride bhi le sakte ho. Aapka goal yeh hai ki aapko jaana hai centre par Jantar Mantar ke,” the creator explained.

Players can also opt to play as police officers. Describing this mode, the creator said, “Aap police banke bhi khel sakte ho. Police banke bhi agar aap khel rahe ho, toh aapko maarna padega, jahan dikhe pakad lo protestors ko.”

Clarifying that the game was created purely for entertainment, he added, “It was just for fun, toh maine bana diya.”

The video was captioned, “Launching mantarjantar.com Parody game.” According to the creator, the game can be accessed at mantarjantar.com without requiring a login.

Netizens react:

A user wrote: “We got Jantar Mantar protest simulator before GTA VI.”

Another reacted, “This is really fun... Great job.” A third commented, “Great stuff, Andolonkari is epic.”

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