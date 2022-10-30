Delivery guy eats food ordered by customer, texts ‘I don't care’ upon being called out

Tribune Web Desk

Waiting for the favourite food that we order online is indeed a task which tests our patience. But what if we did not get fruit of our restraint and someone else extract pleasure against our endurance instead. The testimony to the aforementioned statement got witnessed when a man didn't receive his food order but a text from delivery guy stating that he had eaten it.

The screenshot of the chat has been shared on Twitter by an account Bags.

Deliveroo driver has gone rogue this morning pic.twitter.com/sFNMUtNRrk — Bags (@BodyBagnall) October 28, 2022

In the now-viral chat, delivery man seeks forgiveness from man for having eaten the food latter ordered. He further explains that the food was very tasty and also asks the customer to register his grudge with the company. The customer wrote back and said, "You're an awful man." To which the delivery agent replied,"I don't care."

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1.8 lakh likes. Netizens are hailing the confidence of the delivery man. Many are left in splits over the uncanny incident.

