'Deport Xi Jinping's daughter from US, she went to Harvard': Laura Loomer

'Deport Xi Jinping's daughter from US, she went to Harvard': Laura Loomer

Claims Xi Mingze lives in Massachusetts
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 PM May 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Laura Loomer/X
Laura Loomer, a political activist and ally of Donald Trump, has demanded that Xi Mingze--daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping--be deported from the US.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Loomer said, "Let's go! Deport Xi Jinping's daughter!", claiming that, "Xi Mingze lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard!"

"Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts!", she added.

Laura Loomer, however, didn't provide any evidence to support her claims. She tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in her post.

Loomer's comments come at a time when the Trump administration is in a legal battle with Harvard University over immigration rules.

Harvard has been accused by the Donald Trump administration of supporting antisemitism and working with the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump revoked the university's ability to enroll foreign students - only for a federal judge to block the decision with a temporary restraining order.

Marco Rubio had recently announced new visa restrictions for Chinese nationals. "The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields," he wrote on X.

The Chinese foreign ministry condemned the move.

Xi Mingze is the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the celebrity soprano Peng Liyuan. Born in 1992, very little is publicly known about her.

