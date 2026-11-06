‘Desi wife, desi daughters’: US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s ‘more Indian than Arab’ remark goes viral

An Indian family from Karnataka’s coastal town of Bhatkal has found itself in the spotlight of American politics after its son-in-law, Abdul El-Sayed, scripted history by becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The Democrat’s victory in Michigan against Republican Mike Rogers has brought renewed attention to his Indian connection, particularly his marriage to Dr Sarah Jukaku, whose family traces its roots to Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

An old podcast clip featuring El-Sayed has now resurfaced on social media, with the senator-elect joking that nearly two decades of marriage into a South Indian family have made him “more Indian than Arab”.

“I have been married to a South Indian family for 20 years. I might be more Indian than Arab,” he said during a conversation on the podcast Meet The Real Abdul El-Sayed, released in August.

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In another light-hearted anecdote, the 42-year-old recalled how an uncle in Egypt questioned his decision to marry an Indian woman when there were around 80 million Egyptians to choose from.

“There are 80 million Egyptians, and you went and married an Indian woman?” his uncle reportedly asked.

El-Sayed said he responded: “Amu (uncle in Arabic), there are a billion of them, so statistically speaking, this was a high probability.”

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The exchange has struck a chord online, bringing an unexpected Indian dimension to a historic moment in American politics.

Bhatkal family with a political legacy

Sarah Jukaku was born and raised in the United States to parents of Indian origin. Her family belongs to the Nawayath Muslim community, which has deep roots in Karnataka’s coastal belt.

Her Indian connection also comes with a notable political legacy. Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamshuddin, was elected to the Bombay Legislative Assembly in 1946 and later served as deputy finance minister in the erstwhile Mysore State under then Chief Minister BD Jatti between 1958 and 1962.

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Jatti subsequently went on to become Vice-President of India and served as acting President.

Shamshuddin is also remembered in Bhatkal for his contribution to the town's development, including efforts to bring electricity to the region. He is regarded as one of the first lawyers from the area.

Sarah's father, Dr Tayeb Jukaku, is a nephrologist who completed his MBBS in Bengaluru before moving to the US in the 1980s. He made efforts to keep his children connected to their ancestral home, with visits to Bhatkal and Bengaluru.

‘Desi wife, desi daughters’

Sarah met El-Sayed while they were studying at the University of Michigan. The couple married in May 2006 and have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.

El-Sayed has often spoken warmly about the cultural influence of his wife's family. Recalling his visits to India, he said he had come to appreciate the patience embedded in Indian culture.

“There is a patience in Indian culture that I really appreciated when I went to India. You are surrounded by a billion people. Nothing gets done quickly,” he said.

He has also joked about being surrounded by desi women throughout his life, referring to his wife and two daughters.

Speaking about their identities, he described his daughters as half Indian and half Egyptian, but “100 per cent American”.

A historic political breakthrough

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the November 3 midterm elections, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. A physician and epidemiologist, he has built his political profile around healthcare reform and economic issues.

His election-night speech also made headlines when he took a swipe at President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance, who had previously criticised him.

Addressing Vance, he said: “JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you are constitutionally obligated to swear me in.”

He then told Trump: “Donald, I know you struggle with my name. So after JD swears me in, you can just go on and call me Senator.”

El-Sayed is expected to take the oath of office in January 2027. Meanwhile, his victory has put an unlikely spotlight on Bhatkal, connecting a small Karnataka town and its political history to a milestone in American democracy.