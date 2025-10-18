'Dharmendra will never marry you’: How Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini’s unlikely friendship blossomed amid Bollywood’s big stars

Hema Malini, known for her iconic roles alongside superstar Rajesh Khanna, worked with him in 13 films.

Despite their frequent collaborations, Hema never “liked” Rajesh Khanna personally.

Instead, she formed a close and lasting friendship with his wife, actress Dimple Kapadia. Their bond grew stronger over shared experiences and struggles in love and relationships.

In her biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema Malini opens up about her unique friendship with Dimple Kapadia.

The Bobby actress once candidly told Hema in a moment of frustration, “Dharmendra will never marry you.”

Beginning of their friendship

Dimple Kapadia was just 16 when she married Rajesh Khanna, who was 32 at the time.

Hema, nine years her senior, felt a protective warmth towards Dimple, often referring to her as a “kid sister.”

Hema recalled how Dimple looked like a young girl overwhelmed by her new life: “This kid was all wrapped up in a big sari, with a jooda and bangles covering her arms. Then she had a baby soon after.”

Dimple’s early days as a newlywed were lonely. On outdoor film sets, she would often be seen smoking and drinking, coping with the isolation. Hema understood her struggles, explaining that Rajesh Khanna’s long working hours and late-night socialising left Dimple without much company.

Tension around Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s relationship

While Dimple was adjusting to her life with Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini was dealing with her own complicated love story. She was in love with Dharmendra, who was already married to Prakash Kaur and father to four children: Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta.

Dimple, known for her fiery temperament, often expressed doubt about Dharmendra’s intentions. She once told Hema, “This man (Dharmendra) is never going to marry you. You better sit up and do something about it.”

Reflecting on those days, Dimple admitted she was passionate and protective, often getting worked up over Hema’s situation.