Dhoni keeps cards close to chest; CSK official says he asked management…: Big revelation on Thala’s retirement

According to a report, a CSK official reveals that Dhoni hasn't yet communicated to the franchise about his retirement

MS Dhoni. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 20

As Dhoni's retirement from the IPL is one of the biggest talking points in cricket circles, the former India skipper, however, has kept his cards close to his chest; with speculation doing the rounds that the 42-year-old Chennai Super Kings star might have played his last game this season.

CSK got eliminated from the playoffs race of the IPL 2024 after a heart-wrenching defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a do-or-die match on Saturday.

According to a Times of India report, a CSK official revealed that Dhoni hasn't yet communicated to the franchise about his retirement.

The report, quoting a source, stated that Dhoni has informed the CSK management to wait for a couple of months before he takes a final call.

According to CSK sources, Dhoni, who landed in Ranchi on Sunday, is planning a visit to London for treatment of a muscle tear injury and will take a call on his future course of action post-recovery.

“Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery which saw him struggling during the IPL. He is not fully fit but wants to continue to play cricket and he will decide about his future after treatment which will take him five to six months to recover,” sources told IANS.

Despite finishing the campaign with 14 points, the same as RCB in the league stage, CSK failed to seal the berth due to the latter's superior net run-rate.

In the IPL 2024 season, Dhoni accumulated 161 runs at a strike rate of 220.54 while batting deep down the order for Chennai. He also struck 14 fours and 13 sixes in the tournament.

With nothing concrete from the franchise and the legend himself, fans remain hopeful of Dhoni's return for the next IPL season. — With IANS

