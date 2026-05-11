A post captioned ‘The Simpsons predicted the Hantavirus’ is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Shared by the handle ‘Jaiathalien’, the show is once again in news. Apparently, the show had dropped an episode years back that looked a bit too similar to the current scenario.

Advertisement

Hantavirus has been in the news for the past many days. Reportedly, the virus outbreak was first reported on a Dutch-operated expedition cruise ship, MV Hondiu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, netizens are of the opinion that the show had already “predicted future.”

Advertisement

How you may ask?

In one of the episodes, the plot revolves around something a lot similar to the Hantavirus outbreak on the Hondiu. The episode is about the Simpsons going on a cruise, which ends up becoming the ground zero of a virus outbreak. However, it’s later revealed that Bart had faked the entire thing. The episode in question was from Season 23, titled ‘A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again’.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “All these viruses and stuff are staged.” Another reacted, “Another case of Predictive programming. The X-Files also had an episode of the Hantavirus that was released as a bioweapon- season 7, episode 12. Things that make you go, Hmmm.”