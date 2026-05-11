icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Did 'The Simpsons' predict Hantavirus outbreak on a ship? Here's the truth

Did 'The Simpsons' predict Hantavirus outbreak on a ship? Here's the truth

The virus outbreak was first reported on a Dutch-operated expedition cruise ship, MV Hondiu

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:30 AM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Credit: Social media
Advertisement

A post captioned ‘The Simpsons predicted the Hantavirus’ is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Shared by the handle ‘Jaiathalien’, the show is once again in news. Apparently, the show had dropped an episode years back that looked a bit too similar to the current scenario.

Advertisement

Hantavirus has been in the news for the past many days. Reportedly, the virus outbreak was first reported on a Dutch-operated expedition cruise ship, MV Hondiu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, netizens are of the opinion that the show had already “predicted future.”

Advertisement

How you may ask?

In one of the episodes, the plot revolves around something a lot similar to the Hantavirus outbreak on the Hondiu. The episode is about the Simpsons going on a cruise, which ends up becoming the ground zero of a virus outbreak. However, it’s later revealed that Bart had faked the entire thing. The episode in question was from Season 23, titled ‘A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again’.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “All these viruses and stuff are staged.” Another reacted, “Another case of Predictive programming. The X-Files also had an episode of the Hantavirus that was released as a bioweapon- season 7, episode 12. Things that make you go, Hmmm.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts