Did this uncle buy his niece Rs 3.85-crore rare falcon at Abu Dhabi auction?

A striking pure-white falcon has captured widespread attention after being sold for an astonishing 1.5 million UAE Dirhams (around Rs 3.85 crore) at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.

The bird, identified as an Ultra White Pure Gyr Garmousha falcon chick, stood out for its exceptionally white plumage and rare physical traits, sparking intense bidding among buyers.

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The falcon — which weighs about 1 kg and measures roughly 16.5 inches in both length and width — was presented by the Mark Moglich Falcon Farm in the United States.

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The record-breaking transaction took place during the fifth round of falcon auctions at ADIHEX.

However, that wasn't the only highlight of the event. A separate video featuring young falcon enthusiast Shaikha Al Mansoori has also gained attention online.

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In the clip, Shaikha, who attended ADIHEX with her uncle, speaks about her love for birds and falconry. When asked who inspired her interest in falcons, she replied, "My uncle." Claims circulating alongside the videos say that he fulfilled Shaikha’s wish by getting her a rare falcon at the exhibition.

However, the video does not indicate that her uncle purchased the falcon sold for 1.5 million dirhams. The footage simply highlights Shaikha's passion for birds and credits her uncle for introducing her to the world of falconry.

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