Didn't have money to watch 1997 film 'Border': Diljit

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:14 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
diljitdosanjh/Instagram
When the original Border roared onto screens in 1997, young Diljit Dosanjh could only watch from the sidelines. In a recent, candid social‑media clip, he recalled, “I remember when the first Border came, so many people around me went to watch it, but I couldn’t because I didn’t have the money for it. My family also didn’t give me any money for it, but even they didn’t have much, so how could they spare it? Little did I know that I would get the chance to be in the film one day.”

That bittersweet memory now frames his role as Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the real‑life hero whose bravery in the 1971 Indo‑Pak war earned him the Param Vir Chakra. Diljit’s heartfelt plea—“If you have never read about him, you should definitely read and understand his life.”

Border 2 has already taken flight at the box office, opening with a thunderous Rs 30 crore net on day one and soaring past Rs 70 crore in just two days, making it one of 2026’s biggest Hindi openers .

The ensemble—Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit—has turned the war drama into a crowd‑pleaser, with audiences flocking to theaters for both nostalgia and fresh heroics.

"An honest tribute!," reacted @tseriesfilms on Instagram. Another individual commented, "All time blockbuster movie."

