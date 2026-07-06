'Dignity and grace personified': Anand Mahindra shares update after helping elderly violinist in Kolkata

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a heartwarming update a few days after expressing his desire to help an elderly violinist whose story touched thousands online. Mahindra revealed that two members of his Kolkata office were able to trace Bhagwan Mallick and his wife and personally delivered his contribution to them.

Advertisement

Sharing a photograph and a video from the meeting on X, Mahindra thanked Soumyadip and his colleague for locating the couple. He added that Mallick expressed his gratitude by playing Saare Jahan Se Achha on the violin, describing the musician as "dignity and grace, personified."

Advertisement

The update comes days after Mahindra reposted a video originally shared by the X account Vertigo_Warrior, featuring Mallick's moving performance. At the time, Mahindra had said he wanted to contribute. However, he noted that the video did not include any information on how or where Mallick could be contacted.

Advertisement

I’m grateful to Soumyadip and his colleague from our Kolkata office for locating Bhagwan Mallick & his wife, & delivering my small contribution. His way of saying thank you? By playing Saare Jahan Se Achha. Dignity and grace, personified. I hope others in the community will… https://t.co/QqjhVsiTop pic.twitter.com/QuHMQcmwFP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 4, 2026