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Home / Trending / 'Dignity and grace personified': Anand Mahindra shares update after helping elderly violinist in Kolkata

'Dignity and grace personified': Anand Mahindra shares update after helping elderly violinist in Kolkata

Bhagwan Mallick expressed his gratitude by playing 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' on the violin

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a heartwarming update a few days after expressing his desire to help an elderly violinist whose story touched thousands online. Mahindra revealed that two members of his Kolkata office were able to trace Bhagwan Mallick and his wife and personally delivered his contribution to them.

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Sharing a photograph and a video from the meeting on X, Mahindra thanked Soumyadip and his colleague for locating the couple. He added that Mallick expressed his gratitude by playing Saare Jahan Se Achha on the violin, describing the musician as "dignity and grace, personified."

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The update comes days after Mahindra reposted a video originally shared by the X account Vertigo_Warrior, featuring Mallick's moving performance. At the time, Mahindra had said he wanted to contribute. However, he noted that the video did not include any information on how or where Mallick could be contacted.

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