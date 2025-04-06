Diljit Dosanjh meets Will Smith, teaches bhangra steps to Hollywood star
Shares a video of him and Smith shaking a leg to the Punjabi song on his Instagram account on Sunday
Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh recently met Will Smith and performed bhangra with the Hollywood star to the tune of his song ‘Case’.
Diljit shared a video of him and Smith shaking a leg to the Punjabi song on his Instagram account on Sunday.
"PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith. It's Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat," he captioned the post.
It could not be immediately confirmed where and when the two met.
Diljit wrapped the India leg of his "Dil-Luminati Tour" in December 2024.
