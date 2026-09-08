Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Devil’ sparks CJP protest buzz: ‘I’m an Artist Bro’ takes a new meaning

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is back in the spotlight over his new music video 'Devil', with viewers drawing parallels between its protest-themed visuals and the student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The connection has gained attention because of Diljit’s earlier response to questions about the protest. During an Instagram Live session in July, when a fan asked him about the CJP agitation, Diljit said he wanted to stay away from politics and protests.

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“Keep me away from all this… Bro, I’m an artist. I’m no politician,” he had said.

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Diljit’s ‘Devil’ video features protest imagery

The newly released Devil video, part of his I’m an Artist Bro, features large crowds of young protesters, placards, police personnel and clashes between demonstrators and authorities.

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The protesters are seen holding signs such as “Save Our Future” and “Our Future, Our Fight”.

One of the most striking sequences shows a little girl walking towards a policeman with a white rose. The officer eventually approaches her and embraces her.

The video does not name the CJP, Jantar Mantar or any specific protest. However, the timing and imagery have prompted fans on social media to interpret it as a reference to the student protests.

One viewer commented, “Peak detailing video!!!!!! Student protest, Our Future our rights,” while another wrote, “iykyk this video is about which protest only Diljit can do this.”

‘I’m an Artist Bro’ makes a comeback

The video ends with the disclaimer “Don’t try this at home”, followed by the words “I’m an Artist Bro.”

The phrase has particular significance because it became associated with Diljit after his comments on the CJP protest earlier this year. His initial decision to distance himself from the issue drew criticism from some social media users.

However, Diljit later spoke about the treatment of students during the Jantar Mantar protest. He said the students should not have been treated in that manner and urged authorities to listen to their demands.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he wrote at the time.

Is ‘Devil’ about the CJP protest?

There is no confirmation from Diljit that Devil is specifically about the CJP-led student protest.

The video makes no direct reference to the organisation or the Jantar Mantar demonstrations. The connection is being made primarily by viewers based on the protest imagery, the presence of Sikh community members among the demonstrators and the return of the “I’m an Artist Bro” phrase.

Diljit had earlier maintained that he did not want to enter political debates. During his July Instagram Live, he said he was unaware of the protest and preferred to focus on his work as an artist.

‘I’m an Artist Bro’

Devil is one of seven tracks on Diljit’s I’m an Artist Bro EP. It also features 'Fizawan', 'Love Like This', Gustakhi, Waliyan, Sweet Ting and Lambo.

With Devil, Diljit has once again put his familiar catchphrase at the centre of attention. Whether the song is actually a response to the CJP protest, however, remains open to interpretation unless the singer himself confirms it.