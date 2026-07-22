They joked about getting beaten by Delhi Police, hours later, it happened, Gen Z turned the Chalo Sansad march viral

“Dilli Police se maar khane jaa rahin hu".

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That was the caption one young protester posted on Instagram before leaving on a flight for the Chalo Sansad March in Delhi. Along with it, she shared a light-hearted "how she looked" video, a popular social media trend where people show off their outfit, fit and self before stepping out.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by maahi gautam (@maahi_gautam4121)

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At the time, it looked like just another joke.

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But within hours, Delhi Police fired tear gas and used batons to stop thousands of protesters marching towards Parliament.

The post quickly went viral, becoming one of the defining images of a protest led by India's Gen Z, a generation that makes memes, shoots reels and livestreams events, even in the middle of police action.

A protest that spoke the language of social media

The march, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, attracted thousands of students, job aspirants and young professionals. Many said they were protesting over alleged exam paper leaks, education-related issues and a lack of accountability.

Unlike traditional protests with long speeches and serious slogans, this one unfolded both on the streets and online.

Before joining the march, many participants recorded Instagram reels.

As police put up barricades, videos appeared online within minutes, often edited with trending music such as the famous Subway Surfers soundtrack.

Memes and short clips flooded Instagram and X, turning the protest into one of the biggest online conversations of the day. One viral comment summed it up perfectly: "Most serious and unserious generation at the same time."

When protest placards became memes

The protest's creativity stood out as much as its message.

Instead of conventional slogans, many protesters carried witty placards that quickly went viral on social media.

One read: "Jaldi resign karo, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai."

Another said: "It's so bad even the introverts are here." "Ek din education resign kar degin, minister rehen jayegin," read one.

For Gen Z, humour wasn't taking away from the protest, it was helping people connect with it.

Politics, pop culture and internet trends blended naturally, with every placard, speech and confrontation becoming potential content for Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and X.

Why are young people protesting?

Behind the jokes and memes is real frustration.

Many students and young professionals say they are worried about repeated exam controversies, alleged paper leaks, limited job opportunities and uncertainty about their future.

The movement gained momentum after social activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and student deaths linked to the NEET controversy.

After Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar and admitted to hospital following his 21-day fast, public anger grew, bringing even larger crowds to the streets.

Social media became part of the protest

For this generation, social media wasn't just reporting the protest, it became an essential part of it.

Protesters used Instagram, WhatsApp and X to share live updates, guide others around roadblocks and inform people about changing routes after metro stations were shut and barricades were put up.

Support also came from people who couldn't attend in person.

Many across the country ordered food for protesters through delivery apps. Viral videos showed delivery workers bringing meals paid for by strangers, while volunteers served free tea and drinking water to demonstrators waiting in the Delhi heat.

Solidarity protests were also reported in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru, showing how quickly the movement spread beyond the capital.

The 'serious-unserious' generation

History usually remembers protests through speeches, marches and sacrifice.

Gen Z is writing a different chapter, one where memes, satire and viral videos exist alongside demands for accountability. Its members are activists and content creators at the same time.

They film "fit checks, beauty" before a march, record reels during the protest and upload memes afterwards, all while raising serious questions about education, jobs and governance.

Their humour may make people laugh, but their message is clear. This generation knows how to turn a moment into a movement and how to make the internet pay attention.