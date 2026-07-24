In a light-hearted video by a corporate employee, the man uses political satire and workplace humour to offer a comic perspective on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.

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The clip has struck a chord with many who are not only applauding the man's comic timing, but also noting the challenge many professionals face in juggling demanding jobs with personal convictions and social issues.

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In the clip, the employee expresses support for both the CJP protest and students affected by the NEET controversy. However, he jokingly appeals to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow protesters to keep the demonstration going until the weekend, as his office has refused to grant him leave.

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“Dipke bhai, bas Friday tak sambhal lo. Saturday-Sunday ko mai pura mahol badal dunga. Boss bula ra hai, maan hi nai ra. Chutti nai mil ri. CJP protest aur NEET students ko pura support hai,” he says in the video.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account hilariousprashant with the caption: “During the CJP protest, corporate employees be like.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashant Sharma (@hilariousprashant)

Netizens react:

“Corporate employees ko chhutti nhi mil rhi (Corporate employees are not getting any leave),” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Can’t wait to watch the whole nation show up this weekend!” A third user added, “Ohh God.....most of the corporate employees are facing and feeling this.”

One comment humorously suggested, “Honestly if the corporation is shut down for this protest then we will definitely get Dharmendra’s resignation. The only reason why people are not able to join as of yet is because they are busy with the office.”