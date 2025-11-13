Trump asks Syrian leader 'How many wives you have,' al-Sharaa says...

President Donald Trump turned a historic Oval Office meeting into an impromptu fragrance showcase, complete with a tongue‑in‑cheek query that’s now looping across every timeline.

Advertisement

When Syrian President Ahmed al‑Sharaa stepped into the West Wing on Monday, Trump greeted him with two gleaming bottles of his own “Victory 45‑47” cologne. The video, now viral, captures Trump first spritzing the scent on himself, then on al‑Sharaa and a handful of aides. Mid‑spray, Trump leans in, holds up the second bottle and declares, “The other one is for your wife.” He pauses, raises an eyebrow, and asks, “How many wives?” Al‑Sharaa, caught off guard, replies simply, “One.” Trump chuckles, pats his shoulder and quips, “With you guys I never know.”

Advertisement

‘How many wives? One?’ Trump asks Syria’s new leader in White House — video Trump gifted Al-Shaar perfume and went on to SPRAY him with it ‘This is the best fragrance! And the other one is for your wife’ Al-Sharaa assured Trump he only has one wife. Vibe check passed, too pic.twitter.com/SAjO6Vc8GH — RT (@RT_com) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

The room erupts in laughter and the clip has already racked up millions of views, memes and TikTok remixes.

The meeting marked the first official visit by a Syrian leader to the White House since Syria's independence from France in 1946. The visit comes as the US extended its pause on sanctions on Syria for another 180 days.