Ballet director in Germany rubs dog poop on woman journalist's face over bad review

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

It was over a bad review that an award-winning German ballet director allegedly smeared dog faeces on a female journalist's face.

German opera house has suspended ballet director and choreographer Marco Goecke, besides imposing a house ban, reports dw.com.

Marco Goecke's show, In The Dutch Mountains, was described by journalist Wiebke Hüster as like being "alternately driven mad and killed by boredom".

He allegedly confronted dance critic Hüster in the theatre's busy foyer and smeared her face with dog excrement, according to newspaper reports.

Hüster, who writes for the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), had been at the Saturday premiere of the ballet "Glaube-Liebe-Hoffnung" (Faith-Love-Hope) at the opera house in Hanover.