Ballet director in Germany rubs dog poop on woman journalist's face over bad review

Chandigarh, February 14
It was over a bad review that an award-winning German ballet director allegedly smeared dog faeces on a female journalist's face.
German opera house has suspended ballet director and choreographer Marco Goecke, besides imposing a house ban, reports dw.com.
Marco Goecke's show, In The Dutch Mountains, was described by journalist Wiebke Hüster as like being "alternately driven mad and killed by boredom".
He allegedly confronted dance critic Hüster in the theatre's busy foyer and smeared her face with dog excrement, according to newspaper reports.
Hüster, who writes for the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), had been at the Saturday premiere of the ballet "Glaube-Liebe-Hoffnung" (Faith-Love-Hope) at the opera house in Hanover.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...