Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Chandigarh, August 20
Usually toxic work culture, bulling, pressure make people bow out of their job but imagine someone relinquishing their company just because the co-workers they invite for their wedding do not turn up.
Such bizarre resignation was given by a disappointed woman in China when only one, out of 70 persons she invited to her wedding, showed up for the event.
As per a report of Sohu, the woman initially invited only her close friends of the company but upon realising that she may upset others by doing so, she sent invitation to all 70 employees.
The wedding day, nonetheless, turned disheartening for her as only one person turned up for her big day. Six tables set for invitees, lots of food went unattended. The woman felt embarrassed in front of her relatives as well.
The woman felt snubbed to an extent by her colleagues' absence from her wedding thatshe quit her job the next day.
