Divorce rumours? Not today! Obamas play the 'couple challenge', win hearts

In a surprising and delightful twist amidst swirling divorce rumors, former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama decided to lighten the mood by participating in the popular “Couple Challenge” game. The couple showcased their enduring bond and sense of humour, answering questions about both that sparked laughter and nostalgia.

They participated in a fun video for Michelle's "IMO" podcast's social media accounts, where they were asked a series of "who" questions.

Standing next to each other, the former US President and first lady first point to Barack Obama when asked “who apologises first after a fight.” Then, when asked “Who’s the funny one?” — they both point at Michelle Obama.

They were quick to answer that Michelle Obama was the one who takes longer to get ready, is more stubborn and requires more attention.

The challenge continues with the former politician winning titles like most romantic, most patient, grumpiest in the morning and biggest baby when sick — among others.

The video came after they both addressed and dismissed divorce rumours during the July 16 podcast episode.

Married since 1992, the couple share daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha 24.

The Internet users responded to the video with messages like — "The best President and First Lady EVER💙❤️ we miss u running our country 😭" and "Make America Great Again with a president and First Lady like THIS".