Donning ‘cult’ white T shirt, Rahul Gandhi’s doppelganger participates in Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP’s Baghpat

Chandigarh, January 5

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘padhyatra’ entered Uttar Pradesh on January 3 after a hiatus of nine days in national capital Delhi.

As yatra reached Baghpat, people were flabbergasted to see a Congress worker, who was look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress party worker from Meerut joined the march in Baghpat on Wednesday.

Chaudhary, wearing a similar white T shirt as that of Rahul’s, told he feels happy when people tell he looks like Rahul. They even click pictures with him.

On being asked about the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said it is giving a very positive message which is against hatred and talks about farmers, unemployed.

The march is expected to enter Panipat in Haryana in the evening, ending its journey in the politically crucial state that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It is expected to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30.

