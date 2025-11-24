A set of six blunt rules posted in a Bengaluru cab has ignited a fiery conversation about dignity, class dynamics and the unspoken contract between passengers and drivers. The image, captioned, "Found this in my cab yesterday", was posted on the r/bangalore subreddit. It gained significant attention with thousands of views and more than 1,000 upvotes.

While some defended the rules as a response to daily disrespect, others flagged contradictions: “If I pay more, should I tolerate rudeness?”

"Is he okay with being called Anna or big bro? Or is it just Hon'ble chauffeur exclusively," one user asked.

Another reacted, “People treat maids worse. Closing doors gently isn’t a big ask.” Another post read, "If someone has disrespected you, why not avoid it in the future by mentioning your rules?"