Guns N’ Roses fans, take note!

With Guwahati gearing up to welcome nearly 50,000 fans for the band's much-awaited concert, the city police have found a rock-and-roll way to drive home an important message — road safety.

Ditching conventional traffic advisories, the authorities have borrowed from the band's iconic songs, style and legacy to remind concertgoers that getting home safely is just as important as enjoying the gig.

Guwahati Police, along with Assam Police, shared a rock-themed checklist on Instagram, blending concert fashion essentials with road safety instructions.

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The post begins by embracing the band's unmistakable rock-and-roll aesthetic, reminding fans to get their outfits right with aviators, leather and denim, folded bandanas and Guns N’ Roses merchandise.

However, the checklist soon moves beyond fashion and concert preparations to address a more serious concern. Fans are reminded to wear helmets, fasten their seatbelts, follow speed limits and, most importantly, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.

One of the entries reads, “No Mr Brownstone Behind The Wheel”, borrowing from the Guns N’ Roses track Mr Brownstone, which explores heroin addiction. In the context of the campaign, the reference serves as a clever warning against substance use while driving.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guwahati City Police (@guwahatipolice)

The post also features a quote attributed to the band's frontman, Axl Rose, before wrapping up the advisory with a message fans are unlikely to miss: “It’s so easy. Just ride safe.”

The official Guns N’ Roses Instagram account has also been tagged in the post, further connecting the band with the campaign.

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The initiative comes ahead of Guns N’ Roses’ highly anticipated performance at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati on November 17.