'Don’t drag my innocent husband': Singer Neha Kakkar responds to breakup speculation with Rohanpreet Singh

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has broken her silence amid widespread speculation surrounding her marriage to fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh, following a series of emotional social media posts that sparked concern among fans and media alike. The singer clarified that while she is going through a difficult phase, her husband and family should not be dragged into unfounded rumours.

On Monday, Kakkar surprised her followers by announcing that she would be stepping back from both her professional and personal commitments. In her now-deleted post, she wrote, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you.” She also requested paparazzi and fans to respect her privacy during this time.

The cryptic nature of the post led to intense online discussion, with many speculating that there might be trouble in her marriage.

Kakkar and Singh, who tied the knot in 2020, have often shared affectionate moments and professional collaborations on social media, making the rumours particularly alarming for fans.

Later the same day, Kakkar issued a strong clarification, urging people not to involve her husband or family in the narrative.

She wrote, “Guys please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this. They are the purest people I know, and whatever I am today is because of their support.” She explained that her frustration stemmed from issues involving “a few other people and the system,” rather than her personal relationships.

Admitting that her emotional posts may have been misinterpreted, Kakkar acknowledged the role of media speculation, saying that small matters are often exaggerated. She added that she would no longer discuss her personal life publicly and reassured fans that she would return soon with renewed energy.

Despite the emotional episode, Kakkar did not elaborate on the exact reasons behind her decision to take a break. Known for chart-topping songs such as Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, and Morni Banke, and for her role as a judge on music reality shows, Neha Kakkar remains one of the most influential voices in the Indian music industry.