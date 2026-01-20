DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / 'Don’t drag my innocent husband': Singer Neha Kakkar responds to breakup speculation with Rohanpreet Singh

'Don’t drag my innocent husband': Singer Neha Kakkar responds to breakup speculation with Rohanpreet Singh

The cryptic nature of the post led to intense online discussion, with many speculating that there might be trouble in her marriage.

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:13 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Despite the emotional episode, Kakkar did not elaborate on the exact reasons behind her decision to take a break. Photo: Neha Kakkar/insta
Advertisement

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has broken her silence amid widespread speculation surrounding her marriage to fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh, following a series of emotional social media posts that sparked concern among fans and media alike. The singer clarified that while she is going through a difficult phase, her husband and family should not be dragged into unfounded rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, Kakkar surprised her followers by announcing that she would be stepping back from both her professional and personal commitments. In her now-deleted post, she wrote, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you.” She also requested paparazzi and fans to respect her privacy during this time.

Advertisement

The cryptic nature of the post led to intense online discussion, with many speculating that there might be trouble in her marriage.

Kakkar and Singh, who tied the knot in 2020, have often shared affectionate moments and professional collaborations on social media, making the rumours particularly alarming for fans.

Advertisement

Later the same day, Kakkar issued a strong clarification, urging people not to involve her husband or family in the narrative.

She wrote, “Guys please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this. They are the purest people I know, and whatever I am today is because of their support.” She explained that her frustration stemmed from issues involving “a few other people and the system,” rather than her personal relationships.

Admitting that her emotional posts may have been misinterpreted, Kakkar acknowledged the role of media speculation, saying that small matters are often exaggerated. She added that she would no longer discuss her personal life publicly and reassured fans that she would return soon with renewed energy.

Despite the emotional episode, Kakkar did not elaborate on the exact reasons behind her decision to take a break. Known for chart-topping songs such as Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, and Morni Banke, and for her role as a judge on music reality shows, Neha Kakkar remains one of the most influential voices in the Indian music industry.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts