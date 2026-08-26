Forget the usual complimentary water bottles. A taxi driver in Bangkok is winning hearts online after it was discovered that his ride offers passengers items like hair ties, Maggi noodles, candies, toothbrushes and boiled — wait for it — just for free!

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Sharing their experience on social media, a couple posted a video showing a taxi packed with items, including hair ties, Maggi noodles, boiled eggs, toothbrushes, candies, sauces and other daily essentials.

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The driver had turned his cab into a “24/7 store.”

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“Everything here is free. He also has boiled eggs and rice. But this is what I want — Maggi, the best!” the couple can be heard saying.

The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘Flora and Note’.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora and Note (@floraandnote)

The Tribune could not confirm the details or authenticity of the post

Netizens react:

“So did you tip him? The least we could do for such a generous person like this is tip or help them in any way possible,” a user said. “Do not let an Indian mom sit there,” commented the next person.

“I think the boiled egg is his lunch bro,” added another person.

“I hope you tipped him. So cool. People like him are really rare in today’s world. Everybody wants to just take things away and never give back to the world,” added another.

“That is so thoughtful!! He's definitely getting 6/5 stars,” added another person.