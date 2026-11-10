A Diwali celebration turned into a nightmare for a family in Punjab's Zirakpur after a rocket allegedly burst inside their bedroom. Not only did it trigger a fire, but also damaged furniture, an air conditioner and other household belongings.

The incident has since raised concerns over the bursting of firecrackers inside residential societies.

Bharat Raj Dhawan, a resident of Bollywood Heights 1 in Zirakpur, shared several videos on Instagram showing the aftermath of the incident and appealed to residential society managements to prevent people from bursting firecrackers within residential premises.

According to Bharat, the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm when a rocket allegedly entered his room through a window and exploded.

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“At around 12:45 am, these people were still bursting crackers. We called the society management and asked them to tell these people to stop and deploy a guard on duty,” he can be heard saying in the clip.

Showing the damage caused, Bharat said, “Only the person whose house catches fire knows what it feels like.”

The videos shared by him showed a burnt bed, a damaged air conditioner and household belongings scattered across the room.

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Bharat further explained that his family members were awake when the incident occurred. They first noticed a smell similar to burning plastic before discovering that the room had caught fire.

“If the rocket had exploded after we had gone to sleep, nothing would have been left. Everything could have been destroyed. We were awake, noticed a smell and came to check, only to find the entire room engulfed in flames,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat raj dhawan (@bharatrajdhawan)

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Bharat said, “I want to tell every society management that rockets and firecrackers should not be burst inside residential societies. People should burst them outside and look after their own safety as well as that of their neighbours.”

In another video, Bharat spoke about the emotional impact of the incident on his family, saying they had been unable to sleep properly since the fire.

He said his children wake up crying at night and tell him that they no longer want to live in the house.

“Our mental health has been affected. Do not ruin someone else's Diwali just to celebrate your own,” he said.