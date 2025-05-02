Dosa saree and Panipuri watch: AI blends Indian culture with couture in viral reel with over 48 million views

Artificial intelligence has inspired a wave of creativity in how food and drink are imagined, with many AI-generated culinary posts gaining traction on social media. Just a few days ago, another innovative food-themed reel captured attention on Instagram. Posted by the account @hoohoocreations80, the video showcases iconic Indian dishes transformed—not into meals, but into stylish outfits and accessories.

The viral reel kicks off with a striking image of a woman dressed in a saree made from dosa, with the crispy layers artfully wrapped over her shoulder and waist to resemble the traditional garment. In the next scene, a handbag crafted from an assortment of tightly-packed, colorful ice cream scoops is shown. Then, a man appears wearing a shirt textured like soft idlis, giving it a fluffy, fabric-like look. A few moments later, a woman is seen with a dupatta made entirely of popcorn, the popped kernels strung together to form a warm, wearable accessory.

The video also highlights two food-themed wristwatches. One is inspired by pani puri, featuring a moving dial on a base of liquid pani and a clockface rimmed with crisp puris. The other is a gulab jamun design, where the iconic sweet serves as the base of the watch’s dial. Other quirky fashion pieces include a jalebi-shaped hair clip, an earring made from a dangling potato chip, and a suitcase cleverly styled to resemble a sandwich.

The video has racked up over 48 million views so far. Moreover, there are thousands of comments under it, with users expressing their appreciation as well as their apprehensions regarding the designs.

A comment under the post reads, “Golgappa watch is epic 😍👏👌.”

Another user said, “Being a trypophobic.. Idli shirt gave me anxiety 🤣🤣.”

Other comments under the reel say:

"The designers are watching."

"What people expect me to be like when they say 'You don't look like a South Indian'!"

"Except idli shirt and popcorn dupatta, everything else looks nice."