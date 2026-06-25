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Home / Trending / Double delight for Mumbaikars as 2 rainbows appear over city's skyline

Double delight for Mumbaikars as 2 rainbows appear over city's skyline

The sighting comes a day after videos showing peacocks and peahens roaming freely along Pedder Road and Kemps Corner went viral online

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:13 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Mumbai residents were in for a visual treat to a spectacular natural display on Thursday when a rare double rainbow appeared over the city’s skyline, drawing the attention of onlookers along Marine Drive.

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Photos and videos of the striking phenomenon quickly gained traction on social media.

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The visuals captured a bright primary rainbow emerging near the horizon above the Arabian Sea. A second, fainter rainbow was visible above it, creating a stunning double rainbow effect over the iconic Queen's Necklace.

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The sighting comes a day after videos showing peacocks and peahens roaming freely along Pedder Road and Kemps Corner went viral online.

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Netizens react:

A user reacted, “Peacocks..then a..Rainbow..and..THE ROAD...jussst as all are supposed to be!!” Another commented, “Yeah hai Mumbai meri jaan!” A third wrote, “Hamari Mumbai America se kam hai ke.”

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