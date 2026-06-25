Double delight for Mumbaikars as 2 rainbows appear over city's skyline
The sighting comes a day after videos showing peacocks and peahens roaming freely along Pedder Road and Kemps Corner went viral online
Mumbai residents were in for a visual treat to a spectacular natural display on Thursday when a rare double rainbow appeared over the city’s skyline, drawing the attention of onlookers along Marine Drive.
Photos and videos of the striking phenomenon quickly gained traction on social media.
The visuals captured a bright primary rainbow emerging near the horizon above the Arabian Sea. A second, fainter rainbow was visible above it, creating a stunning double rainbow effect over the iconic Queen's Necklace.
The sighting comes a day after videos showing peacocks and peahens roaming freely along Pedder Road and Kemps Corner went viral online.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens react:
A user reacted, “Peacocks..then a..Rainbow..and..THE ROAD...jussst as all are supposed to be!!” Another commented, “Yeah hai Mumbai meri jaan!” A third wrote, “Hamari Mumbai America se kam hai ke.”