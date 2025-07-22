DT
PT
Home / Trending / Double trouble: Roof of bus goes missing in Manchester bridge encounter

Eyewitnesses reported a loud crunch as the top of the bus was sheared off, sending debris flying
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:48 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
Video footage from a nearby doorbell camera shows the double-decker bus attempting to drive under a low-clearance bridge. Video grab: X
In a shocking turn of events in Manchester, a double-decker bus had its roof torn off after colliding with a low bridge, leaving 15 passengers injured.

At least 15 people suffered injuries in the collision, with two sustaining serious injuries and one in critical condition.

The vehicle crashed at the junction of Barton Road and Trafford Road in Eccles at about 7:30 pm Indian time on Monday, according to the Greater Manchester Police.

Video footage from a nearby doorbell camera shows the double-decker bus attempting to drive under a low-clearance bridge.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud crunch as the top of the bus was sheared off, sending debris flying and causing chaos among passengers.

Authorities have since arrested the bus driver as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the harrowing incident.

