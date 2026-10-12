Dramatic chase: Ludhiana shopkeeper dragged for 15 metres after man flees with iPhone 17 Pro Max on scooter

In a bid to stop an iPhone theft, a Ludhiana shopkeeper was dragged for nearly 15 metres after he grabbed the scooter of a man allegedly fleeing with an iPhone 17 Pro Max from his shop. Fortunately, the thief lost control of the scooter and fell, leaving behind the phone and the vehicle before fleeing.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

Advertisement

The shopkeeper, Meet, said the man had visited his store around 11 am that day, asking about purchasing an iPhone on instalments. After discussing the purchase, the man left the store only to return again around 2.55 pm, apparently to look at the phones again. But this time he had other plans. The robber swiftly tucked a handset inside his shirt and ran out of the shop.

Advertisement

CCTV footage from outside the store showed the man attempting to escape on an Activa scooter parked nearby. Meet immediately chased him and grabbed the scooter’s rear carrier in an attempt to stop him.

However, instead of stopping, the man accelerated, dragging Meet along the road for around 10 to 15 metres. The attempt to flee came to an abrupt end when the scooter lost balance and the man fell.