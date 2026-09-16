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Home / Trending / Driverless MG Windsor EV crashes into tree, hits vendor cart in Ludhiana; video goes viral

Driverless MG Windsor EV crashes into tree, hits vendor cart in Ludhiana; video goes viral

In the 45-second clip widely shared on X, a white MG Windsor EV with Punjab registration number is seen rolling forward on its own, while the owner walks alongside, warning bystanders to move away

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:41 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A viral video from Ludhiana, Punjab, showing an MG Windsor EV moving on the road without a driver inside has triggered a debate over safety of software-driven electric vehicles.

The incident reportedly took place in the Sarabha Nagar area on Monday. In the 45-second clip widely shared on X, a white MG Windsor EV with Punjab registration number is seen rolling forward on its own, while the owner walks alongside, warning bystanders to move away.

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The man is heard saying the car has locked itself and he has no control over it.

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“Gaadi ne apne aap lock ho kar chalna shuru kar diya, mere control mein nahi hai,” the owner shouts as the car moves.

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The driverless car first hits a roadside fruit vendor’s cart, crushing fruits and causing damage, before crashing into a tree. Even after the collision, the front wheel is seen spinning erratically with smoke visible near the front. Later, bystanders are seen breaking a side window to try and stop the vehicle.

What exactly caused the vehicle to move is still unclear. There has been no official statement from Ludhiana Police or MG Motor India so far.

Auto experts on social media have pointed out that the Windsor EV does not have a conventional start/stop button. It auto-starts when the brake is pressed with the key fob nearby and can remain powered on if not properly put into ‘Park’ mode and locked — a possible human error.

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