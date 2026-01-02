Drunken blunder caught on camera: US thief returns mandolins with 'Sorry, I Been Drunk' note

A bizarre theft at a vintage guitar store in New Jersey took an unexpected turn when a remorseful thief returned two stolen mandolins with a handwritten apology note. The instruments, valued at $3,500 and $4,250, were taken from Lark Street Music on December 22, but were returned days later with a note that read, "SORRY, I BEEN DRUNK, MERRY CHRISTMAS. You are good man".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store owner Buzzy Levine was stunned by the return, telling ABC News, "I couldn't believe it. I said, 'this is insane.' This is like, some kind of weird movie that has a happy ending or something".

The thief, who had been caught on surveillance footage concealing the mandolins under his parka, returned them in two shopping bags. Levine chased after him but lost sight, and the Teaneck Police Department is still investigating.