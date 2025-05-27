Dubai-based woman trespasses into Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Mumbai

A 47-year-old woman allegedly attempted to trespass into actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s Bandra residence on Monday evening.

According to police sources, the woman is identified as Gajala Zarkaria Siddiqui, a resident of Dubai.

Siddiqui tried to gain unlawful entry into the actor’s residence at about 6 pm on Monday and asked to meet the actor. She told Aditya’s domestic staff, Sunita Pawar, who opened the door, that she had some clothes and gifts for him and was allowed to enter the house.

When the actor reached home, he was surprised to find the woman inside the house and told Sunita that he did not recognise her.

Police said that when the woman tried to move closer to Aditya, Sunita advised him to step outside the house.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police registered a case and have launched an investigation.

The woman told the police that she was based in Dubai and had gone to Aditya’s residence because she was a fan and wanted to stay with him.

A police officer said, “We have arrested the woman after registering an offence against her under section 331(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespassing and are investigating further.”

As of now, neither Aditya nor his team has issued an official statement.

The incident comes shortly after a series of similar trespassing attempts at superstar Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments.

On May 22, a woman was detained by the Mumbai Police for attempting to unlawfully enter the building.