Dutch man who fathered 550 children barred from further donating sperm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

A court in Netherlands banned a man from donating sperm after he fathered as many as 550 children over past 16 years.

As per The Hague District Court, the man lied about number of children he had already fathered, number of times he donated the sperm and his intentions behind donating even more sperm.

The man, identified as Jonathan Meijer, has also been asked to get his sperm destroyed, in case he had donated it to any fertility clinics.

Notably, the Dutch Donor Child Foundation sued the man citing negative psychological consequences for the children. The court noted that there could be higher chance of incest, as per the NTY.

Under Dutch law, sperm donors are allowed to produce a maximum of 25 children with 12 mothers. The court reportedthe donor lied to prospective parents about his donation history.