E-commerce company gets netizens’ shout-out for its unique marketing strategy, billboard goes viral

Chandigarh, July 22

Brands adopting peculiar trends to advertise themselves has become quite common these days. In the streak, a billboard of e-commerce company— Flipkart— is getting crazy viral across social media platforms for its eccentric way of promoting itself.

The company hoarding could be seen located between several other billboards of different brands. A picture, shared by one Pranav Mailarpawar on Twitter, shows renowned brands like Samsung, Puma, ASUS, Sony, Campus, Selection Plus among others sharing the space alongside Flipkart’s bright yellow board fitted between electronics-based companies. The board caption read: “There are 7 ads around us. Har ad me jo dikhta hai, wo Flipkart pe milta hai!”.

Flipkart got no chill pic.twitter.com/ZmJhGAMiSH — Pranav Mailarpawar (@Hyprocus) July 20, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 8.3 lakh views. Netizens are absolutely impressed by the marketing technique of the company.

