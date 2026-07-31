E20 'hatao' row escalates: Why Nitin Gadkari has finally had enough of trolling?

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approached the Bombay High Court over alleged defamatory AI-generated content linking him to the E20 ethanol-blended petrol policy.

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Here's why he took legal action.

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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approached the Bombay High Court against Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google and unidentified individuals over alleged defamatory content linking him and his family to the Centre's ethanol-blended petrol (E20) programme, escalating a controversy that has gained momentum on social media and in political circles.

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The court on July 27 permitted Gadkari to file a civil suit, with the matter scheduled for substantive hearing on August 5. The legal action comes after months of online campaigns, memes, AI-generated videos and deepfakes that, according to the minister, falsely portray him as the architect and principal beneficiary of the government's ethanol blending policy.

Why has Gadkari moved court?

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At the heart of Gadkari's petition is the argument that he has been wrongly projected as the driving force behind India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.

The Union minister has maintained that the policy is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), while his Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is primarily responsible for issues related to vehicle standards and road transport.

According to the petition, the circulation of manipulated videos, AI-generated content and deepfakes has damaged his personal and political reputation by creating the impression that he and his family financially benefited from the government's decision to introduce E20 fuel nationwide.

The petition alleges that such content was designed to mislead the public and falsely suggest that Gadkari promoted ethanol for personal financial gain.

Parliament replies reinforce ministry's stand

The distinction between the two ministries has also been reflected in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

While the Petroleum Ministry has answered around 15 parliamentary questions relating to ethanol blending, the Road Transport Ministry has responded to only a handful of queries, largely concerning vehicle compatibility and safety.

In one written reply, the Road Transport Ministry stated that the ethanol blending programme is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, underscoring Gadkari's contention that his ministry is not responsible for formulating or implementing the policy.

Why Meta, X and Google have been named

Rather than pursuing legal action against individual social media users, Gadkari has sought to hold major technology platforms accountable for allegedly allowing defamatory and AI-generated content to spread.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the petition argues that digital platforms have responsibilities under India's information technology framework to address fabricated and misleading content.

The lawsuit seeks judicial scrutiny of the role of Meta, X and Google in preventing the dissemination of manipulated videos and deepfakes that allegedly target public figures.

Political attacks over E20 policy

The litigation follows nearly a year of criticism from opposition parties after E20 petrol became the default fuel across India from April 2026 under the Centre's ethanol blending programme.

The Congress has repeatedly questioned whether there is a conflict of interest, alleging that members of Gadkari's family have links with ethanol-producing businesses. Opposition leaders have argued that the rapid expansion of ethanol production and Gadkari's public advocacy of alternative fuels created an appearance of conflict.

The minister has consistently rejected those allegations.

On several occasions, Gadkari has said that ethanol procurement, pricing, blending targets and contracts are determined by the Petroleum Ministry and approved by the Union Cabinet, not by his ministry.

He has also asserted that his family's ethanol production represents only a small fraction of India's total output and has accused critics of running a politically motivated campaign.

'E20 Hatao' campaign gains traction

The controversy has expanded beyond political debate into a broader online movement.

Campaigns under the "E20 Hatao" slogan have demanded that consumers be allowed to purchase 100 per cent petrol alongside E20 fuel. More recently, a group calling itself the "E20 Janta Party" has sought consumer choice, transparent fuel labelling and an independent scientific review of the ethanol blending programme.

The issue has also begun spilling onto the streets. The Delhi Taxi and Tour Operators Association has demanded the restoration of non-blended petrol, clearer fuel labelling and an independent review of the E20 policy. The association has also proposed a march to Parliament over the issue.

Government says E20 is safe for vehicles

The Road Transport Ministry has reiterated in Parliament that studies conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found no significant performance difference in vehicles using E20 fuel.

According to the ministry, most existing vehicles do not require engine modifications to use E20, although some older BS-III vehicles may require replacement of certain rubber components during routine servicing.

As the legal battle unfolds, the case is expected to test the responsibilities of social media platforms in moderating AI-generated and allegedly defamatory content while also reigniting debate over India's ethanol blending policy and the government's push towards alternative fuels.