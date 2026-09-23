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Home / Trending / 'Either liquor was strong or...': 'Smiling suspects' from J&K's Anantnag become Internet talking point after liquor bust

'Either liquor was strong or...': 'Smiling suspects' from J&K's Anantnag become Internet talking point after liquor bust

The men were apprehended during naka checking at Bondialgam Crossing in Anantnag

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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You must wonder why a routine liquor seizure case in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has sparked a wave of reactions on social media? Turns out, it's the unusual expressions of two arrested men in a photograph that has gone viral.

The men were apprehended during naka checking at Bondialgam Crossing in Anantnag, where police recovered 21 bottles of liquor, according to officials. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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However, while the police update focused on the legal action taken, it was the photograph accompanying the post that actually drew widespread attention online.

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In the image, the two men are seen standing side by side, holding papers displaying details related to their case. Both are looking directly at the camera — and smiling.

The expressions stood out given the serious nature of the police action, prompting social media users to share humorous reactions.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Happiest guys I have seen in a photograph recently.” Another quipped, “Either the liquor was strong… or in their imagination, somehow they’re smiling like they’ve just won an election.”

Another commented, “Those people are smiling it’s seems there is still some secret stash left somewhere.”

Meanwhile, a sarcastic comment read, “The accused look very happy and in high spirits. It must be a pleasure getting arrested by the Anantnag Police. Thank you very much for your service. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Another social media user suggested that the men might simply be enjoying their sudden online fame, writing, “They are so happy that they are famous now in India that even police clicks their photos.”

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