You must wonder why a routine liquor seizure case in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has sparked a wave of reactions on social media? Turns out, it's the unusual expressions of two arrested men in a photograph that has gone viral.

The men were apprehended during naka checking at Bondialgam Crossing in Anantnag, where police recovered 21 bottles of liquor, according to officials. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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However, while the police update focused on the legal action taken, it was the photograph accompanying the post that actually drew widespread attention online.

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In the image, the two men are seen standing side by side, holding papers displaying details related to their case. Both are looking directly at the camera — and smiling.

The expressions stood out given the serious nature of the police action, prompting social media users to share humorous reactions.

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Anantnag Police seized 21 liquor bottles & apprehended 2 persons during naka checking at Bondialgam Crossing by PP Dialgam. FIR No. 320/2026 U/S 48(a) Excise Act registered at PS Anantnag, investigation underway.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DigSkr pic.twitter.com/KIEyF0bCxJ — Anantnag Police( اننت ناگ پولیس) (@AnantnagPolice) September 22, 2026

What a cheer. Cheerful faces. Spreading Cheer from police station. Wish world could be as happy even in good times as much these guys are in tough time. https://t.co/ymewjJfgsb — Lt Gen DP Pandey (@LtGenDPPandey) September 22, 2026

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Happiest guys I have seen in a photograph recently.” Another quipped, “Either the liquor was strong… or in their imagination, somehow they’re smiling like they’ve just won an election.”

Another commented, “Those people are smiling it’s seems there is still some secret stash left somewhere.”

Meanwhile, a sarcastic comment read, “The accused look very happy and in high spirits. It must be a pleasure getting arrested by the Anantnag Police. Thank you very much for your service. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Another social media user suggested that the men might simply be enjoying their sudden online fame, writing, “They are so happy that they are famous now in India that even police clicks their photos.”